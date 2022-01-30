Norma Roddy Middleton

Mrs. Norma Dianne Roddy Middleton, age 80, of Dallas, Ga, former longtime resident of Parrott, Ga. (Webster County) passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Bethel Gardens Assisted Living in Powder Springs, Ga. after a period of declining health.
Mrs. Middleton was born March 16, 1941 in Atlanta, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret Butler Roddy. Norma worked as office administration for many years at Lockheed Martin, with the State of Georgia, and the Boys and Girls Club of Albany. She loved to work in her yard and work with her flowers. While she lived in Parrott, Ga she was an active part of the Lady's Bible Study Group and attended the Sasser First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Cecil E. "Curly" Middleton and her son, Robert Gleeson.
Survivors include her sons, David Gleeson of Atlanta, Gary Gleeson of Fairmount, Ga.; grandson, Joseph Gleeson of Dallas, step-son, E. Turner Middleton of Griffin, step-daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Joseph Billingsley of New Orleans, La., sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce Buckner of Cartersville, Ga., Helen and John Comer of Hiram, Ga., and Pasty and Ronald Gantt of Franklin, N.C., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family also survive.
Services for Mrs. Norma Dianne Roddy Middleton will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Mayes Ward- Dobbins Funeral Home, Macland Chapel, 3940 Macland Road, Powder Springs, Ga. Rev. Raymond Smith, pastor of Lumpkin First Baptist Church will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 Pm until the service hour at the funeral home. A private internment will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Evergreen, Al.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin, Ga. 30224 in is charge of all arrangements.
