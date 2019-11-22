Mrs. Norma Jean Scott, 79, of Albany died Wednesday November 20, 2019 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday November 26, 2019 10:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev. Steve Hurley will be officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Kimbrell-Stern.
Mrs. Scott worked at the Business office at Palmyra Park Hospital where she retired after 28 years of service. She loved Word Search and collected Ceramic Shoes.
She was preceded in death by Jeffrey Lynn Scott.
Survivors include her husband Dale L. Scott of Albany; a son Dale Alan Scott of Albany; a daughter Linda Tibbetts and her husband Craig of Tifton; two grandchildren Ashley Dorden of Tifton; Michael Tibbetts and his wife Miranda of Tifton; great-grandchildren Ty Dorden, Braylin Dorden, Bristol Tibbetts and Jack Tibbets; a sister Connie Taylor and her husband Jim Williamsburg, OH; a brother Joe McKinney of OH.
Those desiring please make donations the Alzheimer's Association, 314 North Jefferson St., Albany, GA 31701.
