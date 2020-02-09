Norma Woods

Jacksonville, Fl.
Norma Alline Woods
Heaven called for one of its angels here on Earth. Norma Alline Woods, 92 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away at home December 30, 2019 with her family at her bedside.
She was born to the late Hurlen Wilson and Katherine Dressendoffer Wilson on February 22, 1927 in Webster Groves, Missouri. Norma graduated from St. Louis High School and attended both Wheaton College and St. Louis University. Norma was married to David Orville Woods on June 14, 1956. She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1983.
Norma gave her life to the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 13 and never looked back. Her faith was unwavering throughout her lifetime. Her life was filled with Christian service to others. She selflessly gave her time and talents to help other people whether it was visiting the elderly or the infirmed in nursing homes and hospitals to teaching English as a second language to Afghan refugees. Norma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany, Georgia and First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Florida. Her civic organizations are numerous and most recently included Baptist Medical Center Beaches Auxiliary. She was the Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star in Albany, Georgia. Professionally, Norma was a civil servant with the US Government and advanced to senior management levels. She worked with the US Army Tank Command in Detroit, Michigan and the US Marines as a Supply Inventory Specialist in Albany, Georgia. Norma retired from civil service in 1992.
Norma is survived by: three children, Dr David D. Woods and Eric E. Woods of Jacksonville, Florida and Lisa Woods Ellison of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Meghan G. Woods, Madelyn H. Woods, Joshua C. Woods, Courtney S. Woods, Breanna A. Woods, Travis B. Brannon and A. Heath Ellison; great-grandchildren, Collis Ellison and Conrad Ellison; and her brother Frank Wilson of Warrenton, Missouri.
Please join us in celebrating her life on March 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Cypress Village, 4600 Middleton Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida.
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens is in charge of arrangements.
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
