Norman Franklin Hogge Jr.

Mr. Norman Franklin Hogge, Sr., 54, of Sylvester, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. Born June 23, 1967, in Albany, Mr. Hogge worked for Olam in Sylvester and was known as a hardworking man who always put his family first. He was of the Baptist faith and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Norris Hogge, and sister, Mary Darlene Jackson. Survivors include his son, Norman Franklin Hogge, Jr. and Kimberly Hiers of Sylvester; his father, Robert Edward Hogge, Sr. of Sylvester; sister, Michele Hogge of Sylvester; brother, Eddie Hogge, Jr. of Virginia; 3 grandchildren, Annabella, William, and Maebree; niece, Dorothy McDonald Jefferson of Albany; and nephew, Johnny McDonald of Sylvester. Services will be private for family only.

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Hogge, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.