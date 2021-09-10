Mr. Norman Franklin Hogge, Sr., 54, of Sylvester, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. Born June 23, 1967, in Albany, Mr. Hogge worked for Olam in Sylvester and was known as a hardworking man who always put his family first. He was of the Baptist faith and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Norris Hogge, and sister, Mary Darlene Jackson. Survivors include his son, Norman Franklin Hogge, Jr. and Kimberly Hiers of Sylvester; his father, Robert Edward Hogge, Sr. of Sylvester; sister, Michele Hogge of Sylvester; brother, Eddie Hogge, Jr. of Virginia; 3 grandchildren, Annabella, William, and Maebree; niece, Dorothy McDonald Jefferson of Albany; and nephew, Johnny McDonald of Sylvester. Services will be private for family only.
