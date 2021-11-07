Norvin Gene Goldsmith, 84, of Lee County, GA, went to be with his Lord and Savior November 6, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Josh Posey will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Members of the Kiwanis Clubs will serve as honorary pall bearers.
Mr. Goldsmith was born on July 31, 1937 to Riley and Christine Goldsmith in Asheville, NC. He was raised in Biltmore, NC and graduated from Oakley High School. He graduated from Brevard College before serving in the United States Army.
Mr. Goldsmith was employed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for several years before beginning his forty plus year career with Glidden Paints in which he held many positions including Territory Sales Manager and resided in Birmingham, AL, Panama City, FL, Marietta, GA and settled in Lee County, GA.
Mr. Goldsmith was a member of the First Baptist Church and was extremely active in the Albany Kiwanis Club, the Albany Golden Key Kiwanis Club and was instrumental in chartering the Kiwanis Club of Lee County. His passion within the Kiwanis Club was being active in Back Pack for Blessings and Whiz Kids. He enjoyed sports, was an avid reader, interested in history and was a member of Stonebridge Golf and Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda White Goldsmith in 2015, survivors include his children, Leisa (Fred) Simon of Albany, GA, Warren (Monica) Goldsmith of Dacula, GA and Barry (Kelly) Goldsmith of Hamilton, GA, his grandchildren, Ali Ray of Lee County, GA, Tonya Hormilla of Panama City Beach, FL, Brandon Goldsmith of Woodstock, GA, Spencer Goldsmith of Hamilton, GA, Carrington Goldsmith and Clayton Goldsmith both of Dacula, GA and three great-grandchildren, Grayson Ray, Jordan Hormilla and Gage Hormilla.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Wednesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Goldsmith to First Baptist Church of Leesburg 135 Main St. East, Leesburg, GA 31763, or to Kiwanis Club of LeeDo, PO Box 1095, Leesburg, GA 31763.
