Albany, GA
NyKeah C. Gilbert
Funeral Services for Ms. NyKeah Callesha Gilbert, 22, of Albany will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Second Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 6411 Newton Road, Albany, Georgia 31701. Rev. Rance Pettibone, Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens, Albany. Viewing and visitation for Ms. Gilbert will be held TODAY, Friday, December 5, 2019 from 1-7PM at Poteat Funeral Home, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com.
Poteat Funeral Home
Albany 229/436-3615
To plant a tree in memory of NyKeah Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.