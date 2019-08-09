O'lijah McKinney

Mr. O'lijah Zynell McKinney "Big "O" 1000", 10 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Children's Healthcare Eagleston Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:00PM at Greater Grace Church Of God In Christ, 205 South Westover Blvd. where Apostle Stephen Stallworth serves as pastor. Reverend Elvin Mallory will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, Augsut 9, 2019, from 12:00Noon until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 906 West Tift Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
