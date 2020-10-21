Memorial services for Odis Singleton, Jr., 70, of Pelham will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 4:00PM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Mr. Singleton passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mitchell County Hospital. Born March 6, 1950 in Bainbridge he was the son of the late Odis Laverne Singleton, Sr and Mary Ann Wisham Singleton. He was married to Donna Diann Williams Singleton of Pelham who survives for 52 years. He was the former owner of Singleton Insurance Company in Camilla and Sylvester, and also worked with Liberty National and Farm Bureau In for 25 years. Survivors include his wife, children, Julie Carroll of Pelham; Kara Eyer (Jason) of Pelham; Leiah Watson Casterline (Ryan) of Atlanta and Odis Kyle Singleton (Jenna) of Pelham; grandchildren, Kayla Carroll, Ava Carroll, Kingston Eyer, William Watson, Silas Singleton, and Sutton Singleton; and three great grandchildren, Zarah Hughes Carroll, Zaiden Carroll and Zane Carroll and a host of loving brothers and sisters from both sides. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Alex Adams. Friends may sign the onlline guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham

To send flowers to the family of Odis Singleton, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 23
Funeral Service
Friday, October 23, 2020
4:00PM
Willis-Jamerson-Braswell
176 Hand Ave W
Pelham, GA 31779
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.