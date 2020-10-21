Memorial services for Odis Singleton, Jr., 70, of Pelham will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 4:00PM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Mr. Singleton passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mitchell County Hospital. Born March 6, 1950 in Bainbridge he was the son of the late Odis Laverne Singleton, Sr and Mary Ann Wisham Singleton. He was married to Donna Diann Williams Singleton of Pelham who survives for 52 years. He was the former owner of Singleton Insurance Company in Camilla and Sylvester, and also worked with Liberty National and Farm Bureau In for 25 years. Survivors include his wife, children, Julie Carroll of Pelham; Kara Eyer (Jason) of Pelham; Leiah Watson Casterline (Ryan) of Atlanta and Odis Kyle Singleton (Jenna) of Pelham; grandchildren, Kayla Carroll, Ava Carroll, Kingston Eyer, William Watson, Silas Singleton, and Sutton Singleton; and three great grandchildren, Zarah Hughes Carroll, Zaiden Carroll and Zane Carroll and a host of loving brothers and sisters from both sides. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Alex Adams. Friends may sign the onlline guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
Service information
4:00PM
176 Hand Ave W
Pelham, GA 31779
