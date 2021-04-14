Olin H. Brimberry, Jr., (Coach "O"), 85, of Albany, GA passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation in Leesburg, GA. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Olin was born December 8, 1935 in Camilla, GA. He was raised in Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School in 1954. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1960 and later joined the National Guard and worked at Keenan Auto Parts.
He owned the Brimberry's Quick Serve Store and then worked for the City of Albany's Recreation Department from which he retired. Olin loved coaching youth sports football, baseball, basketball, and girls' softball and was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame for softball.
Olin was preceded in death by his parents, Olin H. Brimberry and Geraldine Stevens Brimberry.
Survivors include his sons, Biff Brimberry (Nanette), Albany, GA, John Brimberry, Baconton, GA, Stephen Brimberry, Albany, GA, and Olin Brimberry (Laura), Raleigh, NC, his brothers, Jerry Brimberry (Lynda), Randy Brimberry all of Albany, GA, a loving aunt, Eleanor Stevens Crumley, Danville, VA, the mother of his sons, Nancy Brimberry, Leesburg, GA and former wife Marcia Reis Brimberry, Pelham, GA, and five grandchildren, Sara Valtonen, Lillian Brimberry, Olin Brimberry, Lucile Brimberry, and Haden Stuart.
Anyone wishing to do so may make contributions in memory of Olin to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707, or to Affinis Hospice, 507 N Jefferson Street, Albany, GA 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
