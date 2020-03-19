Olivia Drew

Olivia "Kathy" Fears Drew went to be with her Lord on March 15. She passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones just two days shy of her 88th birthday. Calvin, her husband of 48 years, preceded her in death in 2001. Kathy is survived by her three children: Dr. Diane Drew-Grotheer, Donna Drew Holloway, and Steven Bolton Drew; her children by marriage: John Grotheer, Wilson Holloway and Cindy Drew, and her five grandchildren: Rachel and Katy Holloway, and Jamie, Grayson and Evan Drew.
Born in Pinehurst, Georgia on March 17, 1932 to Jessie Franklin Fears and Emma Peavy Fears, she had three siblings: Ethel Fears White, Willie T. Fears, and Ruth Fears Richardson, all now deceased.
Shortly after graduating from Warner Robins High, Kathy met USAF Sgt. Calvin Lanier Drew. After a long courtship spanning several overseas stations, they were married in Savannah in 1953. While stationed at Hunter Air Force Base, their daughters Diane and Donna were born. Calvin was transferred to Germany in 1960 and while there, son Steven was born.
In 1963 the family settled in Albany and joined Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Kathy loved the church and was an active member all her life. She served as the director of the Byne Child Development Center for nearly fifteen years. Kathy loved ministering to young children and continued sharing the message of Christ through Vacation Bible School and Backyard Bible Clubs. Her other outreach ministries included the Albany Diversion Center and a Bible study program at the Autry and Calhoun State Prisons, as well as many mission trips both domestic and international.
Throughout her long life, Kathy embodied Christ's love and worked to better the lives of everyone she met. She was beloved by everyone who knew her. We know that when she entered heaven, she was met with "Well done, good and faithful servant." (Matthew 25: 21). We were so fortunate to have had her in our lives. We will miss her sweet spirit.
The immediate family had a private graveside service on March 17, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Byne "Living the Legacy Fund" at 2832 Ledo Road Albany GA 31707 or www.byne.org. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
