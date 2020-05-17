Miss Olivia Desiree Hudson, 17, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Her graveside service was held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Watch Missionary Baptist Church, 2736 Highway 27 North, Stewart County, Georgia. Minister Milton Jones will officiated.
Fond memories of Miss Hudson will forever be cherished by: her parents, Charlie James Hudson of Lumpkin, GA, and Teresa Hudson of Cuthbert, GA; grandmother, Annie Rose Hudson of Lumpkin, GA; grandfather, Collis Lingo, Sr., of Cuthbert, GA; her sister, Remona Hudson of Cuthbert, GA; two nephews, Kalib L. Hudson and Kyle Hudson; a niece, Rachelle Hudson; eight uncles; six aunts; and a host of cousins and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
