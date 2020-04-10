Ollie Passmore

Mrs. Ollie Hawk Passmore, 100, peacefully transitioned on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church in Cuthbert, GA. Reverend Willie Edwards will officiate.
Mrs. Passmore is survived by her stepdaughters, Ernestine Boyd of Atlanta, GA, and Annie Woodson of Connecticut; step-daughter-in-law, Rosa Passmore; step-grandson, Edward Passmore; cousins, Katherine A. Montgomery of Albany, GA, Christopher and Faye Montgomery of Dacula, GA, Dwayne Montgomery of Lawrenceville, GA, Gerald Alexander of West Palm Beach, FL, Terrence and Cecilia Alexander of West Palm Beach, FL, and DeLisa and Donald Wilson of Atlanta, GA; step-children, nieces, nephews, numerous other cousins and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
