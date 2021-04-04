Mrs. Oma Alice Fletcher Helton, 97, peacefully passed away on April 3, 2021.
Born in Honaker, VA, on November 25, 1923, Oma was the wife of the late Harry Jackson Helton. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Hayes of Albany, Georgia and Jackie Walters and Gary of Warren, Michigan.
She was the loving grandmother of Jennifer Walters, Jason and Heather Walters, the late Joshua Walters, Joshua and Diana Alvey, and Chief Petty Officer Timothy R. Hayes; the proud great-grandmother of Caitlin Jenkins, Jackson Walters, Dawson and Hudson Alvey, and Harley Hayes.
Oma moved to Leesburg, Georgia in 1997 and has been a member of Sherwood Baptist Church. She will be buried next to her beloved husband at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, Michigan. A graveside celebration of her life will be held at that time with family and friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg has been given the honor to serve the Helton family.
