MOULTRIE, GA.- Omega Ratliff Middleton, 78, of Moultrie, passed away December 19, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Cobb Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Josh Myrick officiating. Interment will follow in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Casketbearers will be Randy Milam and Danny Morris.
Born March 5, 1943, in Big Spring, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Joe Herman Ratliff and Zelda Modene Singleton Ratliff. Mrs. Middleton was a retired teacher from J.M. Odom School and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved her family, friends and enjoyed getting together and spending time with one another. Mrs. Middleton was a wonderful schoolteacher that impacted the lives of countless students that she loved and taught.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Blanche Miller; brother, Dearvin Ratliff, John Weldon Ratliff.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Luther Middleton of Moultrie; children, Stacey Dean Middleton and wife Elizabeth, Charles Keith Middleton and wife Dena Amison-Middleton; grandchildren, Anna Marie Middleton, Melissa Middleton; brother, Edell Ratliff of Clyde, Texas.
