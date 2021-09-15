Onita Hollomon Edwards, 74, of Leesburg, GA, died September 15, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Philema Road Baptist Church. Rev. Aaron McCulley will officiate. Interment will follow in Thundering Springs Cemetery.
Onita was born in Dawson, GA on November 12, 1946 to William and Carrie Hollomon. She grew up in Terrell County, GA and Albany, GA. She was employed with M & M Mars for many years and retired from The Albany Herald. Onita loved reading her Bible, cooking for her family, and had a kind compassionate heart for stray animals. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leon Thompson and David Edwards. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Philema Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Brent Thompson of Lee County, GA and her extended family, Katheryn (Donald) Paramore and Elizabeth "Liz" (Alan) Skinner all of Lee County, GA, Louise Turner of Columbus, GA, Wayne (Jamie) Paramore, Machelle (Greg) Sizemore, Angie (Dennis)
Mangham, Charlie Skinner, Tommy (Falon) Skinner, Mark Thompson, Glen Thompson, Sylvia Harrington and Nichole Thomas. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Philema Road Baptist Church.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Onita to the Lee County Humane Society, 101 Mossy Dell Rd., Leesburg, GA, 31763. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
