Oren Taylor "O.T."McKenzie, 68, of Leesburg, GA died Friday, July 3, 2020 in Columbus, GA. It is fitting he died on Independence Day holiday as it was his favorite time of year. O.T. was born January 06, 1952 in Pelham, GA to the late Oren Taylor McKenzie, Sr. and Laura Emily McKenzie. O.T. was the owner of McKenzie Underground, Inc. He worked for 45 years in utility construction to provide the best he could for his family. His fiber optics work connected people throughout the country that includes Disney and NASA. O.T. always introduced himself as "Over Time" McKenzie! To describe O.T. he was an adventurer, a pilot, an inventor and a dreamer: a man's man. He worked hard, he played hard and then he did it all over again! He was the true essence of "go big or go home." The river is where he wanted to be on his "Daddy's Toy" houseboat. O.T. was the inspiration for the song "Ditch Digging Blues" written by Lamar Oliver. His home belonged to everyone and he had a strong to tendency to bring the homeless home with him. His favorite things: sunset on Lake Eufaula; Patsy Cline music; laughing with Lawrence; riding motorcycles with his boys and picking on his sister Linda. The real pride of O.T.'s life was his sons. O.T. loved his wife Beth with everything he had. He was loyal and true to the love of his life. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Trisha McKenzie, beloved brother-in-law John Oliver and his dear friend Melvin Titshaw. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Beth McKenzie, sons, Eddie McKenzie (Anita), Jeffery McKenzie (Rhyan), Jason McKenzie (Jordan), Shon McKenzie and his son in his heart Jeremy Bridge, sisters, Linda Oliver, Judy Pate (Roger), brother, Joe McKenzie, beloved brothers-in-law Buddy Nelms and Jackie Brinson, grandson, Seth Mckenzie, nephews, Lamar Oliver (Christie), Jimmy Sorrells (Danielle), nieces, Kelly Causey (Allen), Jill Barlow, Jana McKenzie, uncles, J.I. McKenzie (Kitty), Buddy (Glynelle), aunts, Mary Grant, Dora Lee McKenzie, Virginia McKenzie and many more beloved cousins. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Flowers are welcomed or donate to your favorite charity in his name.

