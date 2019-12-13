Orville E. Parrish, 86, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Oaks at Oakland Plantation. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern at 11:00 AM with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Andrew Sykes will officiate.
Orville Eugene Parrish was born in Valdosta, Georgia. He lived most of his life in Albany, Georgia. He was an army veteran and served stateside during the Korean War. He worked for Keenan Auto Parts for 45 years and was a member of the Keenan Old Timers. He married the love of his life, Della Pollock, in 1970.
He loved going to the YMCA and playing volleyball. He was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed feeding the birds. He was a member of the Beattie Road Church of Christ and taught Sunday school for many years.
Survivors include three nieces, Sandra P. Brewer and her husband, Don of Oxford, MS, Susan Reasons of Jackson, TN and Carisa Parrish of Baltimore, MD, two nephews, Ronald Parrish of Albany, GA and Jimi Parrish of St. Paul, MN, a sister in law, Jamie Farmer of Albany, GA and numerous cousins.
Mr. Parrish was preceded in death by his wife, Della Parrish, his parents, Lawton and Gertrude Parrish, two brothers, Lawton H. Parrish, Jr., and Eddie Parrish.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 233 12th St., #710, Columbus, GA 31901.
