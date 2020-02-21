Ossie Lawson

Albany, GA
Ossie V. Lawson
Ossie V. Lawson, 79, departed this life on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Albany.
Homegoing services will be conducted Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel, 1908 M. L. King Jr. Drive. Rev. Dr. J. A. Severson will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Ave.
Visitation will be held today Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9-8:30pm.
Martin Luther King Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-4813
