Ottis A. Sinquefield, "Mr. Coffee", 79, of Lee County, passed away on August 23, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester. Rev. Ken Chancellor and Rev. Andrew Kornegay will officiate.
Ottis was born, June 27, 1941, in Blakely, GA. He enlisted in the US Army and served his country for thirteen years. Part of his time serving was spent in the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart. After his service he was employed with Firestone Tire in Albany until it closed then became a truck driver until his retirement. His favorite hobby was woodworking and many of the beautiful pieces he made are still being enjoyed today by family and friends.
Ottis was preceded in death by a daughter Geneva Heaven, grandson David Duane Heaven, father Milledge Sinquefield, and two brothers Don Sinquefield and Edward Sinquefield.
Survivors include his wife of forty four years Janice Carter Sinquefield of Leesburg, GA, mother, Frances Mason of Eufaula, AL., two sons Michael Sinquefield (Bonnie) of Edison, GA, Tim Sinquefield (Misty) of Cottonwood, AL, a son-in-law Bruce Heaven, twin brother Ollin Sinquefield of Eufaula, AL, sister Pat McLain (Braxton) of Eufaula, AL, Brother Ken Mason (Jennifer) of Panama City Beach, FL, grandchildren Melissa, James, David, Skyler, Dalton, and Bryan, and Four great grandchildren.
