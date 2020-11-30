Owen Richard Glaze, Jr., (GySgt USMC Ret.) 87, of Lee County, GA died November 29, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. The United States Marine Corps Honor Guard will provide Military Honors. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Crown Hill Mausoleum.
Mr. Glaze was born on March 12, 1933 to Owen R. Glaze, Sr. and Beverly Hornbuckle Glaze. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country in The Korean Conflict and Vietnam and retired after twenty years.
Mr. Glaze moved to Albany, GA in 1971 and was employed with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company until it's closing. He was employed with Tri State Wholesale Florist, Carl Gregory Chrysler/Dodge and Finnicum Motor Company. Mr. Glaze enjoyed working in his yard and fishing. He was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Christine McLeod Glaze of Lee County, GA, his children, Deborah Cook of Leesburg, GA and Gerald (Vicki) Glaze of McDonough, GA, three grandchildren, Jim Cook of Saudi Arabia, Joel Glaze and Nathan Glaze both of McDonough, GA and a great-grandson, Henry Cook of Dothan, AL.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Thursday before the funeral at Mathews Funeral Home.
Social distancing will be respected and masks will be provided.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL., 32256.
