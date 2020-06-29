Owen Walter Griffin, 69, of Albany, GA, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at Pruitt Palmyra Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. A native of Montgomery, AL, Mr. Griffin served his country in the United States Army and served in the Viet Nam War. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. On a good day, you could find Owen on the river drowning a worm. He was a proud Papa to nineteen grandchildren. Mr. Griffin was an industrial painter at the Marine Corps Logistics Base. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Harrelson Griffin, two brothers, Edwin Griffin and Richard Griffin and his sister Caroline Whitfield. Survivors include his children, Melissa Carrington (David) of Doerun, GA, Tressie Tanner (Brandon) of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Andrew Harrelson (Kala), Ashley Webb (Chris) and Anna Harrelson all of Albany, GA, his sister, Patricia Bagley (Harold) of Cornelia, GA, his brother William Griffin (Tammie) of Boiling Broke, GA, nineteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Those desiring may make donations in memory of Mr. Griffin to Disable American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
