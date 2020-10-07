Mrs. Ozella Daniel Witchett, 93, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.

Mrs. Witchett leaves to cherish her loving memories: nine children, Lucious (Martha), Willie (Josie), Lester, Jr., Bettye, Joanne, Bobby (Shana), Tisher (James), Chester (Deborah), and Ira; 46 grandchildren; 107 greatgrandchildren; 27 great-great-grand-children; one great-great-great-grandchild; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.

Service information

Oct 10
Graveside Service
Saturday, October 10, 2020
1:00PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
500 Stonewall St
Dawson, GA 39842
