Mrs. Ozella Daniel Witchett, 93, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
Mrs. Witchett leaves to cherish her loving memories: nine children, Lucious (Martha), Willie (Josie), Lester, Jr., Bettye, Joanne, Bobby (Shana), Tisher (James), Chester (Deborah), and Ira; 46 grandchildren; 107 greatgrandchildren; 27 great-great-grand-children; one great-great-great-grandchild; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.