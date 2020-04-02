Mrs. Paige James, 95, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at The Gardens of Calvary in Columbus, GA.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday 2:00PM at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Eke Brown will be officiating.
Mrs. James was born on February 18, 1925. Her parents were Robert Clifton Stringfellow and Lucille Goss Stringfellow. She retired from Southern Bell after 36 years of service. Mrs. James was a charter member of Beacon Baptist. She loved sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband L.M. (Buster) James Sr.; a stepson L.M. James Jr.
Survivors include her son Rusty James and his wife Teresa of Columbus, GA; a step-daughter Deborah Husbands and her husband Irwin of Jonesboro, GA; seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. James by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.