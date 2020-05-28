Pamela Chapman

Leesburg, GA
Pamela Gail Chapman (Hammond)
Gail Hammond Chapman died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home in Leesburg, Georgia. Originally from Worth County, she graduated from Worth County High School in 1969. She enjoyed a career as a dental hygienist for over 30 years and took great pride in her work. She worked for a number of years at Make Room for Baby, where she was described as spunky, creative, entertaining, caring, trustworthy, and a joy to be around.
Gail loved being around people. She never met a stranger and loved going out with friends. Above all, she loved to dance. She had a huge heart for everyone and had the most beautiful smile. We wish we could see the joy and laughter in life as much as she did.
She was preceded in death by her first grandchild David Brooks Gay and is survived by her mother, Laurie Van Tison Beckham from Sylvester as well as her children, Crystal DeShazo (Matthew) Gay, David DeShazo, and Laurie Beth Chapman Bryant all of Leesburg, and her grandchildren whom she adored: Hardy and Haze Gay and Lola Bryant all of Leesburg. She is also survived by her love, Wayne Holloman of Leesburg. She will be greatly missed by the many people whom she considered friends.
In lieu of flowers, we would be honored by donations to Megan's House, 1906 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA. 31701.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
To share your thoughts with the Chapman family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
