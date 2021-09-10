Pamela Jane Chambers

Mrs. Pamela Jane Ewing Chambers, 74, of Baconton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Phoebe North Campus. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Crown Hill Cemetery with Elder Walt DeLoach officiating. The family has requested that masks be used and social distancing be observed. Born October 4, 1946, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Mrs. Chambers was the daughter of the late Isaac Wilson Ewing and Elizabeth Jane Auten Ewing. She was co-owner of The Little Red Dog House of Albany where she never met a stranger and always shared a smile. She enjoyed sewing and listening to southern gospel music, especially the Gaiters and The Cathedral Quartet. One of her enjoyments in life was also raising her chickens and geese. She was Methodist by faith. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chambers was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesse R. Chambers, Jr. Survivors include her children, Diane Snapp and Harold of Baconton, Richard Allen Chambers and Ella of Baconton, and Michael David Chambers and Giselle of Albany; her brother, Phillip Kovach of Michigan; 7 grandchildren, Amanda, Mallory, Devon, Nicholas, Christopher, Jessica, and Francesca; and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will be at 107 Cherokee Ave. Leesburg, GA 31763.
