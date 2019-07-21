Pamela Faulk West, 60, of Dawson, GA died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Gerry Dorre will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery, Leesburg, GA.
Born in Albany, GA, Pam had resided in Albany and Dawson, GA all of her adult life. She was a supply technician at MCLB. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Martin Faulk, Sr. and Jeanette Kimbrell Faulk.
Survivors include her husband, Don West, Terrell County, GA, a son, Ryan West (Charlotte), Leesburg, GA, a brother, Charles M. (Chuck) Faulk, Jr. (Traci), Terrell County, GA, a granddaughter, Hadley Nicole West, Leesburg, GA, a nephew, Whit Faulk, Terrell County, GA, and mother and father-in-law, Burl and Deanie Chesser, Jasper, GA.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
