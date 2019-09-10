Pamela White

Sylvester, GA
Pamela Evette White
Pamela Evette White was born on June 2, 1970, to Robert White and Betty White Peterson in Albany, GA.
Pamela attended school in the Dougherty County School System. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Leesburg, GA.
Pamela worked in housekeeping and retail for many years. She was a dedicated employee at Goodwill Industries for years.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September11, 2019, at 2 P.M. at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. 143 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. Leesburg, Ga 31763.
Viewing will take place Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 5 P.M.until 6:45 P.M. at Mt. Olive Faith Center 103 Dewey St. Albany Ga 31705
FIELDS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvester, GA 31791
(229) 776-5649
Tags
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Newsletter
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
Sports Newsletter
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Hong Kong's leader warns US and other countries not to interfere in protests
- Missing Connecticut mom's husband said in an interview he 'had a beautiful life' prior to her disappearance
- China's data centers emit as much carbon as 21 million cars
- New book 'She Said' details how investigation into Harvey Weinstein unfolded, with the New York Times at the center
Most Popular
Articles
- Parris Island recruits make temporary home at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany
- Bennett Jones
- Rep. Ed Rynders announces resignation from House District 152 seat
- Seborn Jackson
- Battle of #1s - Lee County to face Peach County
- Antonio Leroy: Leading Albany State's "Dirty Blue" defense
- Peach Co. shocks Lee Co., Westover over Monroe - High School Football Scores
- Dr. Grace Davis to join advisory board for Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center
- Betty West
- Shacoby Seay
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.