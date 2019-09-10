Pamela White
Sylvester, GA
Pamela Evette White
Pamela Evette White was born on June 2, 1970, to Robert White and Betty White Peterson in Albany, GA.
Pamela attended school in the Dougherty County School System. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Leesburg, GA.
Pamela worked in housekeeping and retail for many years. She was a dedicated employee at Goodwill Industries for years.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September11, 2019, at 2 P.M. at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. 143 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. Leesburg, Ga 31763.
Viewing will take place Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 5 P.M.until 6:45 P.M. at Mt. Olive Faith Center 103 Dewey St. Albany Ga 31705
FIELDS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvester, GA 31791
(229) 776-5649
fieldsfuneralhome.org

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.