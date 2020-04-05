PARALEE PATE

Paralee Engram Pate, 85, of Eatonton, GA, formally of Cuthbert passed away Friday Apr. 3, 2020 at The Retreat in Monticello, GA.
Due to the current Virus concerns, COVID 19, and state mandates, a private graveside service for the "family only" will be held at New Bethel Baptist Church and officiated by Pastor, David McFather.
Mrs. Pate was born on January 25, 1935 in Randolph County the daughter of Taylor C. and Rosa Maude Page Engram. She was a longtime self-employed owner operator of the Cuthbert Stockyard, Pate's Service Station and Bus Stop in Cuthbert. She was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church and also attended Damascus Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband 62 years, Malcolm "Mac" Pate, 5 Brothers R.C. Engram, Marvin Engram, Mack Engram, Bobby Joe Engram and Ennis Engram, 2 sisters Lucy Kennedy and Rushabelle Brooks.
Survivors include 2 daughters Rachel Britt of Athens, AL and Brenda (James) Green of Eatonton, GA, 2 sons Edwin (Gina) Pate of Cuthbert, GA and Dennis (Jackie) Pate of Hillsboro, GA, a brother, Roy Engram and a sister, Betty Lumpkin both of Cuthbert, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anyone wishing to send condolences to the family may send them to: The PATE FAMILY, P. O. Box 93, Hillsboro, GA 31038 or visit lunsfordfuneralhome.com.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA. 229/732-2148
