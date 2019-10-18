Pastor Eddie Batten
Leesburg, GA
Pastor Eddie L. Batten
Funeral services for Pastor Eddie Lee Batten, 72, of Leesburg, Georgia will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 714 Georgia Highway 195, Leesburg, Georgia 31763. Rev. Sterlie Calhoun serves as Pastor, and Apostle Malden Batten and Apostle Izell Williams Jr. will provide words of comfort and the eulogy. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Poteat Funeral Home of Albany is in charge of final arrangements.
Poteat Funeral Home
Albany 229/436-3615

