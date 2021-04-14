Pat Hollander, 90, of Albany, GA passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at The Phoenix of Albany. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Pat was born in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Farragut High School in Chicago, and then attended The Art Institute of Chicago. Pat was married in 1950 to George Hollander, and they had 4 children. Pat always had a love for painting and the arts and traveled extensively in later years. She had a special interest in Asian art, language, cuisine, and history. Books were a favorite companion, and libraries were a special place in her life. She was a Catholic and raised her family in the church. Entertaining friends and family were a very big part of her life as well. She made fast friends wherever she lived. Pat was a gardener, and was one of the founding members of The Lake Arrowhead Garden Club. She loved her family; her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren held a very special place in her heart. Pat was a remarkable woman and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy S. Majors (Mark), Albany, GA, Tina Burgess (Terry), Spring Lake, NC, sons, Scott Hollander (Diane), Woodstock, GA, William Hollander (Becky), Chatsworth, GA, sister, Sharon Messina, Napa, CA, grandchildren, Robert Burgess (Jennifer), Amy Burgess, Ashley Hutchins (Adam), Allison Curington (Stan), John Scott Burgess (Megan), Jeff Hollander (Jessica), David Simpson, III (Charity), Caitlin Hollander, Christy Hollander and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make a memorial to the charity of your choice in memory of Pat Hollander.
