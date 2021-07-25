Patricia Aline "Pat" Preston, 80, of Lee County, GA, died July 25, 2021 at Phoebe North Campus Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, GA. Rev. Andrew Kornegay and Rev. Danny Evans will officiate. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Preston was born on October 9, 1940 in Moultrie, GA to the late Herman and Mary Hagin. She graduated from Colquitt County High School and moved to Albany, GA in 1960 to attend Business College. Mrs. Preston was employed at Sears in downtown Albany before serving as the personnel manager at Flint River Mills for many years.
Mrs. Preston was a charter member of the Putney Baptist Church and was currently a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. She enjoyed Country and Western Music, shopping and going. She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband, Thomas David Preston, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Gerfen, her children, Calvin (Tammy) Lightfoot and Reed (Vicki) Lightfoot and a sister, Mary "Sis" Faison all of Lee County, GA and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM Wednesday before the service at Lakeside Baptist Church.
The family will be gathering at the home of Calvin and Tammy Lightfoot, 146 Paloma, Leesburg, GA 31763.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Preston to The American Legion Post # 30, 2916 Gillionville Roads, Albany, GA, 31721.
