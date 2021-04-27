Patricia Ann (Bama) Swords, 79, of Tifton, GA passed away, Wednesday, April 27, 2021 at her granddaughter's residence. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Bruce Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Arlington, GA.
Born in Arlington, GA, Mrs. Swords had resided in Albany, GA most all of her life before moving to Tifton, GA. She was retired from Buffalo Rock as their manager of catering and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Rabon and Clara Grace Jordan, her husband, Cecil Thomas (Tom) Swords, and siblings, Billy Rabon, Sara Rabon and Bessie Rabon.
Survivors include a special friend and companion, Tommy A. Ogletree, Tifton, GA, a daughter, Sheila S. Holbert, (Ron), Sylvester, GA, a son, Wayne Swords (Lila), Albany, GA, a sister, Rachel Lisenby, Leesburg, GA, grandchildren, Rhonda Holbert (James), Patrick Holbert (Christina), Heide Donalson (Scott), Beau Hammock (Megan), Catherine Lewis, Brett Hammock (Rebecca), Blake Hammock (Katelyn), Robert Swords (Tori) and Jordan Swords (Wesley) and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.