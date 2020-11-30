Patricia Ann Gardner Burk, 73, of Albany, GA died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her granddaughter's home in Trion, GA. Private family funeral services will be conducted at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Doc Rufus Williams will officiate. Graveside funeral services for the public will be conducted on Friday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Leesburg Cemetery with visitation to follow. Social distancing and masks will be respected.
Born in Albany, GA, Patricia had resided in Lee Co. and Dougherty Co. all of her adult life. Before her retirement she and her husband had previously owned and operated Mama's Kitchen and The Post Country Restaurant in Leesburg, GA. She was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Zedrick Gardner and Minnie Ella Hartley Gardner, her husband, Paul Donald Burk, step-son, Paulie Burk, son, Rev. Ben Hatcher, and brothers, Robert Gardner, Davis C. Gardner and Danny Gardner.
Survivors include a son, Shane Akins, Albany, GA and daughters, Kristie Martin, Leesburg, GA and Kimberly Burk, McDonough, GA, step-children, Timothy Burk, Leesburg, GA, Michael Burk, Baconton, GA and Cindy Burk, Leesburg, GA, brother, Roger Gardner, Leesburg, GA, fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
