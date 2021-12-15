...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Patricia Ann McNeil, 76, of Lee County, GA, died Dec. 14, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 am at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. David Pickering will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Patricia was born in Albany, GA at the Base Hospital to Norman and Myra McGowan on March 22, 1945. She grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1963. Patricia was a mother, homemaker and was employed with Bellsouth. She enjoyed communicating with her friends on Facebook, taking trips to Biloxi and cross-stitching. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Johnson, daughter-in-law, Donna Webb, and niece Maria Butler.
Survivors include her sons, Chuck (Carla) McNeil of Baconton, GA, Bill (Buffie Goddard) Webb of Thompson Station, TN and Mark Webb of Pine Mountain, GA, nephew, Bobby Lynn "BJ" Johnson of Camilla, GA, four grandchildren, Parker Webb, Allen (Rebekah) Webb, Hunter McNeil and Gage McNeil, and multiple cousins. Survivors also include her close friend and caretaker, Deborah Welch of Leesburg, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Patricia to Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1802 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA, 31701.
