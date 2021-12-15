Patricia Ann McNeil, 76, of Lee County, GA, died Dec. 14, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 am at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. David Pickering will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Patricia was born in Albany, GA at the Base Hospital to Norman and Myra McGowan on March 22, 1945. She grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1963. Patricia was a mother, homemaker and was employed with Bellsouth. She enjoyed communicating with her friends on Facebook, taking trips to Biloxi and cross-stitching. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Johnson, daughter-in-law, Donna Webb, and niece Maria Butler.

Survivors include her sons, Chuck (Carla) McNeil of Baconton, GA, Bill (Buffie Goddard) Webb of Thompson Station, TN and Mark Webb of Pine Mountain, GA, nephew, Bobby Lynn "BJ" Johnson of Camilla, GA, four grandchildren, Parker Webb, Allen (Rebekah) Webb, Hunter McNeil and Gage McNeil, and multiple cousins. Survivors also include her close friend and caretaker, Deborah Welch of Leesburg, GA.

Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Patricia to Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1802 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA, 31701.

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

Mathews Funeral Home

Albany, GA

229-435-5657

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia McNeil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.