Patricia Ann Rucker, of Newton, GA, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Moultrie. A private service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Rucker was a registered nurse and retired as a school nurse with the Baker County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rucker, Sr. Mrs. Rucker was a member of the Beattie Road Church of Christ in Albany, Georgia.
Survivors include her daughter Patti Jo Sheffield of Newton, GA (Randy Sheffield), and her son Joe Eddie Rucker, Jr. "Jody" of Ft. Valley, GA (Pam Rucker), five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Mrs. Rucker to their local humane society.
