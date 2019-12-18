Patricia Anne Martin

Patricia Anne Moye Martin, 73, of Albany, GA died December 12, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Sunnyside Cemetery in Cordele, GA.
Patricia was born in Fitzgerald, GA on March 7, 1946 to the late Dewey W. and Myrtice Moye, Sr. She grew up in Pitts, GA and graduated from Wilcox County High School and Tift College where she received her Bachelor of Education Degree.
Patricia moved to Albany, GA in the early 70's and taught at Mamie Brosnan Elementary School. She was of the Baptist Faith and loved animals, her family and was an accomplished pianist. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Wilo Dene Moye.
Survivors include her husband, Hermen Joseph Martin of Albany, GA, her son, Joseph Patrick Martin of Macon, GA, her daughters, Maria Arnold (Darren) Wood of Albany, GA and Christi Arnold Brown of Tallahassee, FL, a grandson, Henry Wood of Albany, GA and her brothers, Billy (Shirley) Moye of Lizella, GA, Norman (Angela) Moye and Dewey (Sheria) Moye, Jr. all of Dahlonega, GA.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Patricia to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA. 31721.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.