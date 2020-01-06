Albany, GA
Patricia Bullard
Patricia (Pat) Cook Bullard, age 74, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Martha Kelley Cook and Roy Rufus Cook.
An Albany resident for her whole life, Pat was born on Christmas Eve in 1945. She attended Jack and Jill Kindergarten and public schools, graduating from Albany High School in 1964. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Georgia Southern University and went on to teach second grade in the Dougherty County School System for 30 years. For most of those years she taught at Sylvandale Elementary School and spoke fondly of her job after retiring.
Pat was an active member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved the ladies in her circle and the members of her Sunday school class. She was also part of an eclectic group of friends that met every Thursday evening for dinner for many years and a small group of retired teachers who met for lunch once a month at Stonebridge.
Pat was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, the love of her life, James Terrell (Terry) Bullard.
Survivors include their only child, Kelley Bullard Burns, Kelley's husband, Mac Burns, and Pat's beloved granddaughter, Emma Grace Burns, all of St. Johns, Florida. She also leaves behind her sister, Lucy Cook Tracy of Albany, and her sister-in-law, Mary Belle Godwin of Pelham as well as two beloved nephews: Terrell Godwin of Valdosta, GA and Alex Tracy and his family of Towson, MD. Pat was especially close to four cousins: Mary Nell Lovering of Colquitt, GA, Georgia Kimbrel of Colquitt, Georgia, Billie Allen of Aiken, South Carolina, and James W. (Jimmy) Cobb of Blountstown, Florida. Breanna Randle, a former student, was also an important part of the Bullard family.
Kimbrel Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of all arrangements. The service celebrating Pat's life will take place at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church in Albany on Tuesday, January 7, at 11:00. The Rev. Dr. Alex Tracy and the Rev. Robert Greene will officiate. The family will receive visitors in the church parlor that morning at 10:00.
Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society, the Salvation Army, or to the charity of your choice.
