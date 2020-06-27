Mrs. Patricia Butler 64, of Albany, Georgia transitioned on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Albany, Georgia. Graveside Services honoring her life will be conducted at 10:30 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 in Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia. Due to Corvid-19 please adhere to proper protocol for Graveside Services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Albany's Little Red Dog House specialty gets wide acclaim
- Phoebe officials: Virus may be mutating; second wave is here
- Nurses file COVID-based lawsuit against Athens hospital
- An 8-year-old girl, her mother and her grandfather drown in their new home's swimming pool
- Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington looking at 'downzoning' neighborhood
- Georgia nephew of famed prison escapees keeps their story alive decades later
- 'No justice, no peace. No racist police'
- A restaurant denied service to a Black boy for his clothes, but video shows a White boy, dressed similarly, was allowed
- Weekend Juneteenth participants encouraged by community response in Southwest Georgia
- Albany Tech students can apply for housing near Albany State campus
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
drbestdental said:How does this help the ones who have applied for unemployment back at the beginning of all of this and have YET to have their application fina…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.