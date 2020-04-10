Patricia Gatlin

Dawson, GA
Patricia Faye Gatlin
Patricia Faye Griggs Gatlin, 80, of Dawson, GA, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Hospital. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. Rev. Ray Levreault will officiate.
Mrs. Gatlin was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church, where she loved spending time with her church family, especially the Craft group. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as Daughters of the Confederacy. Mrs. Gatlin was a former secretary at St. Teresa's School and retired from Suntrust Bank. Patricia was last employed with Sculley and Ladson Accounting before her retirement.
Survivors include her 3 children, Mike Gatlin and his wife, Darlene of Dawson, GA, Debra Etheredge and her husband, Danny of Albany, GA and John Gatlin and his wife, Terri of Dawson, GA, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 sister in laws, Francis Giddens of Albany, GA and Nell Gatlin of Texas, 3 brothers, Ronnie Griggs and his wife, Jean of Cobb, GA, Jimmie Griggs and his wife, Monty Jo of Vienna, GA, and Gregory Griggs and his wife, Alberta of St. Augustine, FL as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Griggs and her husband, Marion "Bugger" Gatlin.
Memorials may be made to St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 421 Edgewood Lane, Albany, GA 31707 or to Neighbors in Need, 2005 MLK Jr., Dr., Albany, GA 31701.
To share your thoughts with the Gatlin family, you may visit our website at.www.kimbrellstern.com.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
