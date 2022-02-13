Patricia Irvin Gibbs, affectionately known as Pat, passed away on February 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born on July 19, 1944, in Newton, Georgia to the late Milledge and Sarah Rhodes Irvin. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ashburn and the Happy Sunday School Class. She was married to the late Charles D. Gibbs for 37 years until his passing on February 26, 2006.
After graduation from Baker County High School as president of her class in 1962, Pat began working as an operator and service representative at BellSouth Telephone Company in Sylvester, Tifton, and Albany, from which she retired in 1997 after over 33 years. She immediately began working at Plant Telecommunications in Tifton, where she spent another 12 years as a customer service representative.
Mama enjoyed spending time with others, especially her girls and family. As a devoted Memama, she never missed an opportunity to tell someone about her great-grandchildren. She loved to shop and was obsessed with finding a great bargain. She had several groups of friends with whom she loved socializing, playing cards, and swapping stories.
As written in her senior yearbook, "Friendly, loving, joyful, sweet- just to know her is a treat," Pat was voted friendliest by her classmates. She was well known as having the proverbial "smile that will light up a room" and an infectious laugh that could be heard from afar. Our sweet mama was admired and loved by people of all ages and walks of life, as proven by all the visitors she had over the last few weeks of her life.
She is survived by her three daughters, Penny [Dan] Athon of Cordele, Dawn [Matt] Williams of Hamilton, and April [Stephen] Tinsley of Homerville; grandchildren, Ryan [Diana] Wilkerson of Chula, Kyle [Katy] Wilkerson of Ashburn, Matthew [Danielle] Williams of Hamilton, Kaitlyn [Heath] Edwards of Columbus, Kent Elliott of Valley, AL, Payton Williams of Hamilton, Sara Cunningham of Valdosta, Lochlan Cunningham of Tifton, and Avery Warren of Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Harlee, and Kollins Wilkerson of Chula, Raynee and Renlee Wilkerson of Ashburn, Lillie and Tripp Williams of Hamilton, Elliott Edwards of Columbus, and Kacy Van Patten of Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Pat Irvin and Marie Hughes; nieces and nephews, Ronnie Lang, Vicki Inman, Vann Irvin, Traci Griffith, Tim Irvin, Terri Snellgrove, Dale Hughes, Tony Hughes, Robbie Hughes, and Loretta Carver.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by brothers, Lynwood (Dick) Irvin, Lawton Irvin, Jefferson Irvin, Hopson Irvin, Robert Hughes, Rhodes Hughes, and nephew Jeff Irvin.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Sycamore at 2PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at Bethel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to First Baptist Church in Ashburn or Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church in Newton.
