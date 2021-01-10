Patricia E. "Pat" Jarrell, 79, of Warwick, GA, died January 9, 2021 at Tift Regional Hospital. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Cordele, GA. Rev. Paulinus Okpala will officiate and family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to concerns of the Covid Pandemic, no visitation will be held. A private entombment service will follow at Butler Memorial Cemetery in Butler, GA.
Pat was born on January 18, 1941 in Staten, Island, NY to the late Robert and Emily Connor. She grew up there and graduated from St. John's Villa Academy in 1958. Pat continued her education and graduated from St. Michael's Nursing School in Union, NJ in 1961 as a Registered Nurse.
Pat moved to the Albany Area thirty two years ago and worked in the ER, Critical Care Transport and served as House Supervisor at Palmyra Hospital and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2012. Pat moved to Warwick, GA in 2000 and was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Talmadge D. "Buddy" Jarrell, II of Warwick, GA, her daughter, Michelle (Wayne) Dickerson and their son, Ian Dickerson all of Buford, GA, two sons, Alan Harvey (Lee) Perry of Prescott, AZ, Greg (Teri) Perry of Albany, GA and their two daughters, Emily Perry of Atlanta, GA and Madison Perry of Albany, GA, her step-daughters, Julie Cox and her children, Russell and Kristen Cox all of Bishop, GA, Julie (Chad) Ledger and their children, Chase Ledger and Cade Ledger all of Leslie, GA and her siblings, Robert (Honey) Connor and Danny (Miriam) Connor all of Staten Island, NY and Kathy Wiles of Hampton Bays, NY.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials in memory of Pat to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.