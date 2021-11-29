" I'm gonna live forever. I'm gonna cross that river. I'm gonna catch tomorrow now." Leaving all earthly things behind on October 18, she was greeted in Heaven by Charlie, her husband of 64 years. Pat grew up in Tate, Georgia, at the foothills of the Appalachians, the mountains that will forever hold her heart. She met Charlie at North Georgia College and they married in 1957. Thus began their camping and travel adventures, covering all 50 states and parts of Canada. Later in life they enjoyed travel to foreign lands, experiencing different cultures, and taking in
so many of God's creations. Pat was full of Southern grace and enjoyed being chosen as a Georgia Peach in the 50s by the Atlanta Journal. She was a superb seamstress, dressing her girls in the latest fashion, even turning out a couple of leisure suits for the guys in the family.
Candy, Hal (Laura), Tricia (Jim) survive their mother who taught them how to be grateful, loving and caring. She was a loving, patient, giving Gamma to Sarah (Chris), Andrew and Lily. Everyone got lessons in frying chicken and making biscuits and chocolate cake. She got to spend 18 months with her first great grandchild. She was a member of First Baptist and First Presbyterian churches while in Albany. She taught Sunday School, worked with youth and fed the less fortunate. She enjoyed searching for rare wild flowers, birding and fishing with friends. She was an avid Braves fan and would be thrilled with their Championship.
A drop by Memorial Reception will be held Saturday, December 4 from 10 to 11:30 at Mayberry Diner, 2349 Lake
Park Drive, Albany. Please follow CDC vaccination guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to First Presbyterian Church for "A Place 4 Hope" or "Saturday Samaritans".
