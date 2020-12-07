Patricia Pope "Patti" Stone, 64, of Leesburg, GA, died December 6, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate. Patti will lie in state at Mathews Funeral Home on Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 9 am until 5 pm for those who would like to visit. The family is at their residence.
Patti was born on October 17, 1956 in Beausejour, Manitoba Canada to James and Patrice Pope. Her father served in the Air Force and was transferred to Valdosta, GA. Patti grew up in Valdosta, graduated from Valdosta High School in 1975 and received her M,Ed/ Six Year Degree from Valdosta State College.
While at college, Patti met Rick Stone and they married on June 16, 1978. She was a special education teacher in the Dougherty County School System for over thirty-three years. Patti was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend.
Patti was preceded in death by her father, James Robert Pope and her son, Christopher Terrell Stone. Survivors include her husband, Rick Stone, her granddaughter, Gracie Ann Stone and Gracie's mother, Becky Stone all of Leesburg, Patti's mother, Patrice Simpson and her brother, Mike Pope both of Hahira, GA, her niece and nephew and her great nephew.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Patti to Cancer Ties, P.O. Box 71812, Albany, GA, 31708.
