Patricia Pritchett

Albany, GA
Patricia Jean Pritchett
Patricia Williams Pritchett died at home peacefully on May 3, 2020 at the age of 91 after a long illness.
Born January 2, 1929 in Albany, GA to Frances Battle Brown and Dr. Jonathan Williams, Pat attended first grade in Albany before moving to West Palm Beach with her parents. Pat graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1946, and upon the death of her father, she and her mother returned to Albany where she met her future husband, Thomas Hall Pritchett, at an outing at Radium Springs. She attended the University of Georgia and returned to Albany, quickly becoming involved in the community and forming deep, lifelong friendships.
Pat was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, the Junior League of Albany, Town and Country Garden Club, and was active for many years with the Girl Scouts.
Patricia was fun loving with a quick wit and great sense of humor. Truly a southern lady, Pat loved entertaining and sharing her culinary skills. She was the first one to bring a casserole to someone in need and was always there to offer a "helping hand". Many family holiday dinners included extra guests at the table. An avid gardener, Pat was renowned for her beautiful rose garden and flower arrangements, and she enjoyed sharing flowers, especially her roses. She had a passion for decorating, and her visual sensibility and love of color were especially evident in her wardrobe as well as in her bright purple kitchen. She treasured family keepsakes, placing great importance upon tradition, family photographs and heirlooms.
Pat spent her last 39 years with her beloved companion, Sonny Stewart. From pulling a horse trailer to horse shows and riding competitions around the United States with her daughter Carolyn, to trips to NYC, Bermuda, St. George Island and Branson, Missouri, they enjoyed every minute of their shared life together. Each night they fell asleep holding hands, and Pat passed peacefully from this world holding the hand of her Sonny Sunshine.
Patricia will be remembered for her deep sense of treasured friendships, her joy in life, her unconditional love of her children, and two lifelong loves, for Tommy and Sonny. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hall Pritchett, Sr., and her son Thomas Hall Pritchett, Jr.
Patricia is survived by her long time devoted and loving companion of 39 years, France M. Stewart (Sonny), her children, Susan Ida Pritchett and her wife, Kat Alley Howkins of Winterville, GA, Dinah Pritchett Phillips of Buford, GA, and Carolyn Pritchett Hill of Leesburg, GA; her grandchildren, May Isabelle Milkins of Atlanta, GA, Coley Thomas Pritchett of New York City, NY, Colton Hall Phillips of Buford, GA, Jonathan Darwin Hill and Olivia Isabel Hill of Leesburg, GA; and long-time loving, faithful friend and caregiver, Versie Taylor of Albany, GA. She is also survived by Sonny's children, Monica Stewart Harper and her husband Mike Harper of Leesburg, GA, and Marc Manry Stewart of Mobile, AL.
Memorials may be sent to your favorite charity. A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery using social distancing guidelines, including masks. Reverend Chris Pavo will officiate. The service will be streamed live on Mathews Funeral Home Facebook.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Pritchett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
