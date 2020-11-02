Patricia Pruitt Inlow died peacefully in Albany, Georgia, on November 2, 2020, at the age of 70. She endured a debilitating neurological disease the last five years of her life, and is now healed in heaven with loved ones.
Born on February 27, 1950 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Helen and Bob Pruitt, she was the younger sister of Vicki. She grew up in Selma, Alabama, and graduated from Parrish High School. Patti went on to graduate from Auburn University with a degree in Business Administration, where she was also a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. At Auburn, she met and fell in love with Royce Inlow. Patti and Royce married in 1973 and moved to Albany, Georgia. She began her professional life at C&S Bank, which created many of the lifelong friends she adored. Patti and Royce moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 1990, to Flemington, New Jersey in 1993, and then back to Albany in 1997.
Patti was a good friend to many, a dedicated volunteer in her community, and could brighten anyone's day. She was a loving and devoted wife to Royce. A wonderful cook with a loving touch, she cherished being a mother and a grandmother affectionately known as Sweet Pea. Patti loved holidays, gardening, shopping, reading, entertaining, and walking her dogs. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Patti was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob"Pruitt, and her mother, Helen Pruitt. Survivors include her husband, Royce Inlow; sons, Ryan (Kimberly) Inlow and Jay (Libba) Inlow; her grandchildren, Ansley, Amelia, and Caroline Inlow, and Davis and Sam Inlow; her sister Vickie Duggins; her sisters in law, Carol Wiggins and M'Lou Lyons; her brother in law, Gary Inlow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with the Reverend Thad Haygood presiding. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Willson Hospice House.
