Patricia Carol Termunde of Cordele passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Crisp Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Boyd, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Palmer Oleander Swenson and Minnie Hawkinson Swenson. Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband, Darrold Eugene Termunde, Sr. and siblings, Charles Swenson and Beverly Larson. She had a BSN degree in nursing and had worked in several hospitals including, Palmyra Park and Phoebe Putney Memorial in Albany. She loved her home state of Minnesota, her time with her mother and Polka dancing. She was an avid bridge player and loved reading. She also enjoyed many crafts such as crocheting, embroidery and coloring. Patricia was a member of the Lutheran faith. She is survived by her children, a son and his wife, Gene and Joann Termunde of Orlando, FL and three daughters and their husbands, Kimberly and Mike Arnett of Cordele, Lisa Waldner of Worthington, MN and, Vickie and Ken Bierman of Watson, IL; a brother and his wife, Donald and Darlene Swenson of Glenwood, MN; a sister and her husband, Joni and James Bach of Boyd, MN; grandchildren, Christopher Termunde and his wife, Claudia, Amber Termunde, Aaron Termunde, Dwayne Arnett and his wife, Jessica, Tiffany Guerra and her husband, Gustovo, Logan Waldner and his wife, Amber, Sarah Waldner, Allison Bierman and Joseph Palmer Bierman; and two great-grandchildren, Trae Arnett and Ellie Arnett. Memorials to Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015 would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services, Cordele, Georgia 31015. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
