Patrick Henry "Sonny" Thompson, III, 81, of Coleman, GA died on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in the Willson Hospice House surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Arlington Baptist Church with interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until funeral time in the church.
Mr. Thompson was born on January 30, 1940 in Edison, GA the son of the late Patrick Henry Thompson, II and the late Hazel Shiver Bush. He was a US Navy Veteran and a member of the Arlington Baptist Church and a proud Pentecostal. He was a self-employed salesman and Entrepreneur, he attended Georgia Southwestern University, The University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Gleaton Thompson of Coleman, 4 daughters, Tamara (Scott) Taylor of Coleman, Valerie Dunning of Savannah, Amye (Bill) Murdock of Coleman and Suzette (Eric) Taylor of Eufaula, AL, a sister, Linda (Jimmy) Kolbie of Pelham, grandchildren, Ashley (Jay) Murdock, Patrick Dunning, Drew (Jessica) Taylor, Tyler Dunning, Will Murdock, Brooke Taylor, Kelly (Tyler) Rice, Kathryn (Dalton) Todd, Grayson Middleton and Gleaton Middleton, great grandchildren, Mac Hathorn, Lleyton Dunning, Jerry Dunning, Ella Todd, Emma Todd, Sarah Dunning and Josie Taylor and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Willson Hospice House at 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31707
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
