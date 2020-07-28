Patrick Lamar Myers, 43, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff M. Myers and Rev. Donnie Burke will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Social distancing and mask use will be respected.
Born in Albany, GA, Patrick graduated from Westover High School then furthered his education at The University of Georgia, earning a degree in Accounting. He was always passionate about Information Technology and completed Networking Administration Certifications in Cisco, Microsoft, and Linux.
Patrick had special memories of his years growing up in Albany attending First Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed being a part of the traveling youth singing choir. He always admired his big brother Jeff and looked to him for guidance. Though he never admitted to being a good talker, Patrick definitely inherited some salesman skills from his dad, Ted. He always credited his mom Gloria with his amazing cooking skills. Dinner was never just something to eat for Patrick; he always took great pride in each and every meal he prepared for family and friends.
Patrick and his wife Freya started dating in high school and were married for 17 years. They went to college together, had adventures together, and eventually worked together in the same business. They had two bright and energetic boys together. Ever the perfectionist and sly jokester, Braeden is eleven years old. Precious and kind, Owen is the five-year-old outdoorsman of the family. The family loved spending time with each other. Patrick favorite's things to do with Braeden were playing card games, board games, and watching movies. He and Owen enjoyed camping, fishing, and cooking together.
He was of the Christian faith and was preceded in death by his father, Grady M. (Ted) Myers.
Survivors include: his wife, Freya King Myers and sons, Braeden Myers and Owen Myers, all of Lawrenceville, GA; his mother Gloria Myers Spires and his step-father, Gerald Spires, of Albany, GA; his brother, Dr. Jeff Myers and his wife Derma, nephew, Benjamin Myers and nieces, Alejandra Myers and Gloriana Myers all of Meridian, MS.
Patrick loved dogs; his family has many funny memories of trying to locate the owners of lost dogs. They always seemed to find him knowing that he had a soft heart for animals. Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Patrick Myers to Gwinnett Humane Society, P.O. Box 750, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.