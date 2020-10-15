Patty Gaines Dowdy, 63, of Baker County, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Baker County.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18 at Colquitt Freewill Baptist Church with interment in Live Oak Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kent Barwick will officiate. Social distancing will be required and masks are recommended.
Born March 28, 1957 in Camilla, GA, Mrs. Dowdy was the daughter of Doris Ethredge Gaines and the late J. W. Gaines. She was married to the late Ricky Dennis Dowdy and was also preceded in death by her brother, John Cary Gaines. Mrs. Dowdy was a homemaker. She was a member of Live Oak Free Will Baptist Church and attended Colquitt Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Jill Dowdy Dozier of Baker County and Jana Dowdy Bass (Clark) of Leslie; her mother, Doris E. Gaines of Baker County; her sister, Kay Kelley (Steven) of Newton; five grandchildren, Aida Dozier, Anna Dozier, Davis Dozier, Blake Bass, and Clay Bass; and several nieces and nephews.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
