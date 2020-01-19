Albany, GA
Paul Cook
Paul "Don" Cook, 71, of Albany, GA, died January 17, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Don Moore and Chris Moore will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Don was born in Wyoming County, WV to the late Paul K. and Gladys Gaughf Cook on Nov. 27, 1948. He grew up in Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School. Don served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran where he received the National Defense Service, the Vietnam Campaign, and Vietnam Service medals. Don retired from M & M Mars, was employed with Faulkner Awning, Patio & Home Improvement, and owned and managed his real estate and home repair business. He loved to fish, fish and fish.
Survivors include his children, Tracy (Kirby) Rust and Megan Cook; a grandson; his step-daughter, Amanda (Brian) Wall; his step-grandchildren, Owen and Olivia; his cousins, Don (Tammy) Moore, Chris Moore, Mike Moore, Joy Moore Knop, Mike Stephens, Gene Cook, Linda Taylor, Gary Stephens, Shirley Poole, Lynn Moore, Patricia (Ralph) Willis, Pam Campbell and Jerry (Missy) Johnson along with numerous other relatives.
The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions to the American Heart Association, 804 Cherry Street, Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
